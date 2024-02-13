Israeli delegation arrives in Cairo for continued war negotiations

Early Tuesday morning, an Israeli delegation comprising prominent figures from intelligence and military circles touched down in Cairo to engage in critical negotiations regarding the release of hostages, Israeli media reported.

The delegation includes key figures such as Mossad director David Barnea, Shin Bet Director Ronan Bar, and IDF Lt.-Gen. Nitzan Alon.

Reports suggest that talks have already commenced, with high-level representatives from Qatar, including Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al-Thani, and Egyptian intelligence officials joining the discussions. Notably, CIA director Bill Burns is also present, signaling the i nternational significance of these negotiations.

Sources within Israel have hinted at a potential shift in strategy, prompting the deployment of heads of intelligence agencies. This move reflects a cautious optimism among Israeli officials, who anticipate a change in Hamas's stance, especially regarding concessions outlined in the Paris framework established two weeks ago.

This mission hinges on the ability of Egypt and Qatar to persuade Hamas to reconsider its uncompromising demands and engage constructively in negotiations. Israeli authorities emphasize that any progress will depend on Hamas's willingness to engage in meaningful dialogue.