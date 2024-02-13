Relatives of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza are preparing to file a complaint of war crimes against the leadership of the terrorist organization at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague.

The complaint, set to be submitted on Wednesday, accuses Hamas leaders of various atrocities committed during the captivity of Israeli citizens.

Over the past four months, lawyers working on behalf of the Hostage forum have meticulously prepared the submission calling for the issuance of arrest warrants against Hamas leaders responsible for the October 7 kidnappings.

AP Photo/Ariel Schalit

According to statements from the forum, the complaint will encompass a range of serious charges, including kidnapping, crimes of sexual violence, torture, and other egregious offenses. Dr. Shelly Aviv Yeini of the Minerva Center for the Rule of Law under Extreme Conditions at the University of Haifa and attorney Yuval Sasson from the Meitar Law Offices firm spearheaded the legal efforts, with the support of numerous lawyers involved in drafting the complaint.

Around 100 representatives of the hostages' families are joining the ICC submission. Additionally, a substantial turnout of several thousand Dutch Jews at the ICC to show solidarity and support for the legal action.

By bringing their case before the ICC, the forum aims 'to shed light on the grave violations committed by Hamas and seek redress for the suffering endured by their loved ones'.