Israeli ministers publicly reject U.S. and Arab peace plan for Palestinian state

In response to reports on Thursday of a U.S. plan to recognize a Palestinian state as part of a proposed peace deal, Israeli government ministers are expressing strong opposition and defiance, emphasizing that no Palestinian state will be established while they are in power.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, representing the far-right perspective, dismissed the notion of a Palestinian state alongside Israel as "delusional."

“The intention of the U.S., together with the Arab states, to establish a terror state alongside the State of Israel is delusional and part of the misguided conception that there is a partner for peace on the other side,” Ben Gvir said.

“After October 7 it is clearer than ever that it is forbidden to give them a state. While we are in the government, no Palestinian state will be established,” he said..

“1,400 murdered and the world wants to give them a state. It won’t happen."

Likud party member and Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli expressed skepticism regarding the reported U.S. plan, asserting that Israel should resist such proposals.

He suggested countering with unilateral actions, such as terminating the Oslo Accords, in response to perceived pressure to recognize a Palestinian state.

Tomer Neuberg/Flash90

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich vehemently rejected the reported U.S. plan, denouncing it as a reward for Palestinian violence.

“We will never agree, under any circumstances to this plan that basically says the Palestinians deserve a prize for the terrible massacre they carried out against us: A Palestinian state with a capital in Jerusalem,” Smotrich posted on X.

“The message is that it pays to slaughter citizens of Israel,” the minister said.

“A Palestinian state is an existential threat to the State of Israel as was proved on October 7. Kfar Saba will not become Kfar Aza."

Chaim Goldberg/Flash90

Smotrich vowed to demand clear opposition to the plan from the security cabinet, anticipating support from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other key ministers.

The proposed American and Arab plan, as outlined in reports, includes a "firm timeline" for the establishment of a Palestinian state, contingent upon an initial ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Arie Leib Abrams/FLASH90

It also incorporates measures that Israel has previously rejected, such as the evacuation of West Bank settlements and the designation of East Jerusalem as the Palestinian capital. However, it remains uncertain whether Israel will come to the table to negotiate these terms.