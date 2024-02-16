Germany's president reiterates commitment to return hostages during Herzog meeting

Israeli President Isaac Herzog met his German counterpart, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, in Berlin on Friday. The two men discussed the ongoing war in Gaza and a recent terror attack in Israel, expressing a “deep sorrow and pain.”

After updating Steinmeier and his staff on the breaking news of the terror attack in southern Israel, the two discussed the humanitarian duty of securing the release of 134 hostages kidnapped during the Hamas-led attack on October 7 and held in Gaza since.

Another topic of discussion was the Israeli legal and diplomatic opposition to a lawsuit launched at The Hague, brought forward by South Afria on allegations of genocide against the Palestinian people. Herzog emphasized ongoing humanitarian efforts as a “testament” to Israel's complete and clear compliance with international law.

The meeting concluded with Herzog thanking Steinmeier for Germany’s support, firmly standing by Israel’s side as it defends itself against the terrorist organization Hamas, to which the Germany president reciprocated the thanks and reiterated Berlin’s commitment to return the hostages as soon as possible.

At the same time as the meeting in Berlin, a Palestinian terrorist opened fire at a bus stop in southern Israel, killing two and wounding four.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent condolences to the families and stated, "This attack reminds us that the entire country is on the frontline and that the murderers, who come not only from Gaza, want to kill us all."