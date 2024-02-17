'Exceptional opportunity': Blinken says 'virtually every Arab country' wants to normalize ties with Israel

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday that the present moment represented an "exceptional opportunity" for Israel to normalize ties with Arab states.

"Virtually every Arab country now wants to integrate Israel into the region to normalize relations," the official told the conference, according to Reuters.

Blinken also spoke of an "urgent" imperative to "proceed with a Palestinian state that would also ensure the security of Israel." He said there was a regional effort underway to revive the Palestinian Authority, and turn it into a viable institution.