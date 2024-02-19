The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Monday started a week of hearings devoted to the legal consequences of "Israel's 57-year occupation of the West Bank.”

More than 50 states are expected to address the ICJ judges, as well as Palestinian Authority (PA) Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki who will be the first to speak.

Israel, however, decided not to be present and instead sent its written observations. Other states listed for their observations that will be shared at court included the United States, China, Russia, South Africa and Egypt.

During the hearings, Palestinian representatives are expected to argue that Israel's occupation is "illegal" on "three key principles of international law,” its legal team told reporters on Wednesday, explaining it as “the prohibition on territorial conquest by annexing vast tracts of occupied territory; the right of Palestinians to self-determination; and by establishing a system of racial discrimination and apartheid.”

"The court looked at the word genocide in the South Africa case, now we want them to consider apartheid," Omar Awadallah, head of the UN and other specialized agencies department at the PA’s Foreign Ministry, said ahead of the ICJ hearings.

On the other hand, law professor Yuval Shany at Hebrew University said, "Israeli defense will probably be based on the very serious security risks" if Israel were to withdraw from these territories.

Peter Dejong / AP

The ICJ hearings could take months to reach a decision. In the end, though non-binding, experts say the court opinion could have a profound impact on international jurisprudence, international aid to Israel and public opinion.