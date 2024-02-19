Israeli FM declares Brazil’s Lula persona non grata over remarks comparing Gaza war to Holocaust

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz summoned Brazil's ambassador to Israel, Federico Mayer, for a reprimand following remarks by Brazilian President Luiz Inicio Lula da Silva which have been deemed anti-Semitic by Jewish leaders.

"We will not forget and we will not forgive. This is a serious anti-Semitic attack. In my name and in the name of the citizens of the State of Israel - inform President Lula that he is an unwanted personality in Israel until he does not retract," Katz stated.

"I brought you to a place that testifies more than anything else to what the Nazis and Hitler did to the Jews, including my family members," the Israeli foreign minister explained the choice of meeting at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Remembrance Center.

"The comparison between Israel's just war against Hamas, and the atrocities of Hitler and the Nazis, is a shame and disgrace and a serious anti-Semitic attack," he added.

The Israeli foreign minister presented the Brazilian ambassador with the "Book of Names" memorial, inaugurated last year with more than 4.8 millions names of most Jewish victims from the Holocaust with hundreds of thousands still needing to be added.

At the Book of Names, the minister showed the names of his own grandfather Israel Katz and grandmother Shaprinza Katz.