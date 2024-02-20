Russian authorities stopped a senior Israeli official before departure at the international airport in Moscow, resulting in a prolonged period of questioning, Israel's Channel 12 revealed on Tuesday.

According to the report, the diplomatic incident occurred last Wednesday when the Israeli Nativ agency Director-General Alon Shoham was stopped on his way back to Israel after attending a series of meetings in Russia.

Nativ is a special unit in the Israeli government for maintaining ties with Jews and their families, particularly for immigration purposes from countries that were formerly part of the Soviet Union such as Russia and Ukraine.

Shoham was stopped at the airport, following a series of official meetings as Director-General of Nativ, after Russian authorities inspected his diplomatic passport and saw stamps from Ukraine, according to the Channel 12 report.

Upon seeing the stamps, the authorities took the Israeli official aside for in-depth questioning on his visits to Ukraine, to which Shoham repeated his official duties as director-general of Nativ.

The diplomatic incident reportedly did not end there, because the departing El Al flight was called back to the airport after being boarded and detaching from the jet bridge, because "one of the passengers required further questioning."

Tomer Neuberg/Flash90

Upon its return, Channel 12 reported that Shoham was asked to return for questioning and then told there was no need for any further questions, instead it was a "misunderstanding."