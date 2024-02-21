Erdan calls UN chief 'head of the snake' as agency 'collaborates' with Hamas

Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan repeated calls for the international agency’s leaders to resign, claiming they were “collaborators” with Hamas, during an interview with the Israeli public broadcaster Kan which followed a vote at the Security Council.

Erdan also condemned the UN for having ignored systemic and sadistic incidents of sexual violence committed by Hamas-led terrorists on Ocotber 7, as well as against hostages in captivity, which was just compiled into an in-depth report by the Association of Rape Crisis Centers in Israel.

ARCCI compiled a report, in which it studied and analyzed the numerous public and confidential testimonies and eye-witness accounts on the gender-based sexual violence committed by Hamas-led terrorists on October 7.

The ambassador began the interview speaking about the UN’s Special Envoy for Sexual Violence in Conflict Zones, Pramila Patten, visiting Israel to witness what happened at the Kibbutz communities, as well as to speak with Israeli officials working on the monumental task of documenting the crimes, which was largely ignored by the international community in the first months.

“As uncomfortable as I am, because I have to continue meeting him with the families of abductees,” Erdan said of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who he also called "the head of the snake", adding “I tell him to his face that he is not worthy of his position.”

The ambassador recalled the first reaction of Guterres, “who was able to show understanding for deliberate terrorism - in which women and children are murdered and raped, and he says: ‘It didn't happen in a vacuum,’ unworthy of his position,” Erdan stated.

Chaim Goldberg/Flash90

"Today at the Security Council I told them about the letters and meetings I had with [UNRWA Commissioner Philip] Lazzarini and Guterres, how tunnels pass under schools, and how teachers at the UNRWA organization glorify Hitler," Erdan explained.

“We have been presenting this to the UN officials for years - but they have become collaborators of Hamas, and now they are literally a part of them,” he concluded.