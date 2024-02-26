IDF and Shin Bet chiefs held talks in Cairo over planned offensive in Rafah

In a bid to allay concerns and coordinate strategies, top Israeli military and security figures traveled to Cairo last week for talks with Egyptian counterparts regarding Israel's proposed operation in Rafah.

The move comes amid escalating tensions and international scrutiny over Israel's plans to eradicate what it sees as the last bastion of Hamas control.

According to reports from the Axios news site on Monday, Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar engaged in discussions aimed at reassuring Egypt that the military offensive in Rafah would not result in Palestinians crossing the Egyptian border.

The proposed offensive aims to dismantle Hamas' stronghold in Rafah, targeting militants and hostages believed to be held in the area.

(AP Photo/Hatem Ali)

However, concerns abound regarding the humanitarian impact on the over one million displaced Palestinians seeking shelter in Rafah. International observers fear that military action could exacerbate the already dire situation in the region.

Egypt, a key mediator in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, has repeatedly cautioned against actions that could strain its peace treaty with Israel.