Biden: Israel risks losing global support with conservative government

In an interview on NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers" on Monday, U.S. President Joe Biden expressed concerns about Israel's trajectory under its "incredibly conservative government."

Biden's remarks come amidst the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza and efforts to broker a ceasefire and hostage release deal.

Biden highlighted his apprehensions regarding Israel's diplomatic standing, suggesting that the country risks losing international support if it continues under its current leadership.

He specifically referenced the right-wing government, including National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, hinting at growing disagreements with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's administration.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

"Israel has had the overwhelming support of the vast majority of nations. If it keeps this up with this incredibly conservative government they have, and [National Security Minister Itamar] Ben-Gvir and others… they’re going to lose support from around the world, and that is not in Israel’s interest," Biden said during the interview.

Ben-Gvir and other members of Israel's governing right-wing coalition have spoken out against the Untied States and the Biden Administration over the past few months due to their view of declining support from the American President for Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza.