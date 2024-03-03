Gantz to meet Blinken in Washington on Tuesday

Israeli war cabinet minister Benny Gantz will meet U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington on Tuesday, his office said in a statement.

Gantz, who is a former IDF chief-of-staff and defense minister, will also meet with Vice President Kamala Harris and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan as well as Republican and Democratic members of U.S. Congress.

Gantz informed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday that he planned to depart on Saturday, to coordinate the proper messages to convey during his meetings. It is understood Netanyahu was unhappy with Gantz's tour, said by some to be a sign of Washington's clear preference for the centrist politician over Netanyahu.

Gantz, Netanyahu's long-time political rival, agreed to enter an emergency unity government to prosecute Israel’s war against Hamas following the October 7 massacre.