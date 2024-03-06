British PM Rishi Sunak joins meeting with Gantz and UK National Security Adviser

In a significant and unexpected diplomatic move, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak joined a meeting with Israeli War Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz and UK National Security Adviser Sir Tim Barrow on Wednesday, according to a statement from Gantz's office.

The high-profile meeting follows earlier discussions between Gantz and British Foreign Secretary David Cameron, who expressed concerns about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and Israel's role in providing aid to the region.

Foreign Secretary Cameron described his conversation with Gantz as "tough but necessary," emphasizing the UK's deep concerns regarding the situation in Gaza, particularly amid fears of a potential military offensive in Rafah.

Cameron stressed the importance of Israel taking steps to increase humanitarian aid to Gaza, highlighting the urgency of addressing the ongoing suffering in the region.

Miri Shimonovich/ Foreign Ministry of Israel

His remarks come after he previously stated that patience was wearing thin over the dire conditions in Gaza, underscoring the need for action to alleviate the humanitarian crisis.