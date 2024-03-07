Italy rejects appointment of former West Bank mayor as Israeli ambassador

In a diplomatic move reflecting Italy's stance on settlements in the West Bank, the Italian government has rejected the appointment of former Ma’ale Adumim mayor Benny Kashriel as the new Israeli ambassador, according to a Foreign Ministry official who spoke to The Times of Israel.

The decision, confirmed after an earlier report by Ynet, underscores Rome's reluctance to accept an ambassador with ties to a West Bank settlement.

Kashriel, who also served as the head of the Yesha Council, a prominent political body representing the settlement movement, faced opposition from Italian authorities over his appointment.

The rejection of Kashriel's appointment comes despite his nomination by current Energy Minister Eli Cohen, who previously held the position of Foreign Minister until earlier this year. Italy's refusal to accept Kashriel as envoy to the country has prompted Israel to redirect his assignment, appointing him instead as ambassador to Hungary.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

With Kashriel reassigned to Hungary, Israel's Foreign Ministry is now tasked with finding a suitable replacement for the ambassadorial role in Italy.

Among the potential candidates is Yoni Peled, a career diplomat who had previously been tapped for the ambassadorial position in Hungary.