"He is wrong on both counts," Netanyahu responds to Biden's recent statements

In an interview with Politico, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to recent comments by US President Joe Biden, asserting that his policies align with the interests of the vast majority of Israelis.

The interview, conducted today (Sunday), provided Netanyahu with a platform to address concerns raised by Biden's statements.

At the onset of the interview, Netanyahu clarified his stance, stating, "I don't know what the president (Biden) meant, but if he meant that I lead a policy against the majority of the Israeli public and that it harms Israel's interests, he is wrong on both counts." He emphasized, "This is not just my private policy, it is a policy supported by the vast majority of Israelis."

Shawn Thew/Pool via AP

Netanyahu elaborated on the widespread support for his policies, citing backing for actions aimed at combatting remaining terrorist battalions of Hamas. "Most Israelis understand that if we don't do this, we will return to the October 7 massacre," he emphasized.

Furthermore, Netanyahu highlighted Israeli sentiments regarding the Palestinian Authority's involvement in Gaza, stating, "Once we have eliminated Hamas, the last thing we should do is bring the Palestinian Authority into Gaza, which educates its children in terrorism and finances terrorism." He reiterated his stance against the imposition of a Palestinian terrorist state on Israel.

Chaim Goldberg/Flash90

Concluding the interview, Netanyahu expressed confidence in the unity of Israelis behind his policies, stating, "The vast majority is united like never before, and they understand what is good and what is important for Israel - and they are right."