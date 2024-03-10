In an exclusive report by i24NEWS, sources indicate that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has issued a stern warning to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, threatening to halt the operation of a crucial land trade bridge if humanitarian aid does not enter Gaza.

The land trade bridge, initiated last December and passing through Saudi Arabia and Jordan, was established as an alternative route following disruptions to sea trade caused by Houthi attacks targeting Israeli and American ships.

According to private Arab sources cited by i24NEWS correspondent Adham Habibullah, the UAE's pressure on the US administration led to the recent announcement by President Joe Biden regarding plans to construct a port for humanitarian aid entry into Gaza. The sources reveal that Abu Dhabi warned of potentially suspending work on the land trade line if aid does not reach Gaza, highlighting the UAE's growing dissatisfaction with Netanyahu's government's policies.

The sources further divulged that the UAE's confidence in Netanyahu's government has waned, particularly due to its repeated closure of roads and crossings for humanitarian aid delivery to Gaza. Despite attempts by Israeli President Isaac Herzog to mediate between Netanyahu and UAE's leadership during a recent visit to the Emirates, UAE's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed reportedly refused to engage in dialogue with Netanyahu.

Expressing anger and frustration, the UAE sent a strong message to Washington, criticizing Netanyahu's stance and its impact on Gaza's humanitarian situation and regional relations. In response to the looming humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the UAE presented a plan to the American administration proposing the establishment of a port in Gaza with the support of Palestinian and Emirati businessmen.

Washington welcomed the initiative, viewing it as a timely opportunity for President Biden to demonstrate progress amid declining popularity linked to his perceived support for Israel. However, Netanyahu's office declined to comment on the reported developments, indicating the sensitivity of the situation and the complexities surrounding aid delivery to Gaza amidst regional tensions