Israeli delegation to discuss report on Hamas sexual crimes at UNSC

A delegation of the Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz and representatives of the Hostage and Missing Families Forum overnight took off to New York to take part in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) discussion of reports of Hamas's sexualized violence during the October 7 attack.

They will also meet with the UN Special Representative for Sexual Violence in Conflict Areas, Permilla Patten, the person behind the report, who visited Israel earlier in January for evaluating the evidence, and will attend a special reception with the Mayor of New York, Eric Adams.

"We are leaving tonight for a special emergency discussion of the UN Security Council to place the issue of abductees and the return of the abductees home at the top of the agenda," said Katz upon leaving for the New York City from the Ben Gurion airport.

"Together with the representatives of the families, we will talk about the the special mission of the UN that points out the horrible things that Hamas has committed, and we will work to recognize Hamas as a terrorist organization and make an unequivocal decision to return all the abductees and the abductees home."

Eli Luke, the father Shani Louk, kidnapped on October 7 from the Nova music festival and confirmed dead by the IDF, stated: "On the morning of the holiday, terrorists entered [our homes] and grabbed the women, raped them and committed other horrific acts - which must reach international recognition. It cannot be that things like this happen and the world ignores them."

He continued: "I hope that the international awareness of everything that happened to the people of Israel will result in the release of all the abductees as soon as possible."

Yordan Gonen, a sister of the hostage Romi Gonen, said: "This delegation is like no other. It is important that we be there right now as families of the abductees and do everything to free them."

"Every hostage is still experiencing what is described in the report, we are still in October 7 and we have to make it stop," she added.

The discussion will be held as the United States is reportedly pushing for a short-term truce, during which Hamas is to present the detailed list of the hostages it has held captive for over five months.

