Wilders pledges full support to Israel in meeting with Herzog

Geert Wilders, the Dutch far-right leader aiming to form a new government, met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Monday, reaffirming his unwavering support for Israel in combating terrorism.

Wilders, whose nationalist PVV party won elections in November, has been a vocal advocate for Israel for years. Despite his party's electoral success, he has struggled to cobble together a governing coalition.

The main parties involved in coalition negotiations will convene again on Monday to explore potential avenues for collaboration.

President Herzog's visit to the Netherlands coincided with the opening of a Holocaust museum in Amsterdam. During the event, Herzog called for peace and the immediate release of hostages held by Hamas since the devastating October 7 massacre in Israel.

Taking to social media platform X, Wilders shared a photo of his meeting with Herzog, expressing pride in the president's visit and reaffirming his full support for Israel's anti-terrorism efforts.

However, Herzog's presence in Amsterdam was met with protests led by a local Jewish anti-Zionist group, which called for his arrest on war crimes charges related to the conflict in Gaza. Demonstrators waved Palestinian flags and held banners accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza, shouting slogans as dignitaries arrived at the museum.

Despite the protests, Herzog's office stated that his visit aimed to focus on efforts to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas and address the rise of antisemitism since the outbreak of the conflict.

Herzog's visit comes in the wake of an order issued by the International Court of Justice in January, directing Israel to take measures to prevent death, destruction, and acts of genocide in Gaza.

Herzog disputed the court's interpretation of his statements, and Israel vehemently denied allegations of genocide in the Gaza Strip.