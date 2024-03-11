Sara Netanyahu urges Qatari Emir's mother to secure release of hostages

In a heartfelt appeal, Sara Netanyahu, wife of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has reached out to Sheikha Moza bint Nasser Al-Missned, the mother of the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim ibn Hamad Al Thani, seeking the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip since October 7.

Netanyahu's letter, invoking the spirit of Ramadan, emphasizes the values of compassion and humanity.

She underscores the dire situation faced by the hostages, particularly the 19 women among them who are enduring unimaginable hardships, including reports of sexual abuse and rape.

"Ramadan, a time for compassion and generosity, reminds us of the strength we hold when we come together to uphold the values of peace and humanity," Netanyahu wrote.

"It is in this spirit of unity and shared human values that I wish to address a matter of great urgency and importance - the plight of the Israeli abducted and held by Hamas in Gaza."

AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

The letter continues, "Woman to woman, it's imperative to address that among the hostages, 19 women are enduring unimaginable hardships. Reports of sexual abuse and rape are horrifying, and such acts against women cannot be ignored or tolerated. It is a call to action that transcends political boundaries and speaks to our shared humanity and values."

Jamal Awad/Flash90

Netanyahu implored Sheikha Moza to leverage her significant influence to work towards the release of the Israeli hostages.

"I urge you, in the spirit of Ramadan, to leverage your significant influence to work towards the release of the Israeli hostages," Netanyahu emphasized.