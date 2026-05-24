14 nations condemn Somaliland's planned embassy in Jerusalem, calling it 'illegal and unacceptable'

The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, Jordan, Türkiye, Pakistan, Indonesia, Djibouti, Somalia, Palestine, Oman, Sudan, Yemen, Lebanon, and Mauritania issued a joint statement Saturday condemning in the strongest terms the "illegal and unacceptable" step taken by the "so-called Somaliland region" in opening a purported embassy in what they refer to as "occupied" Jerusalem.

The statement called it "a flagrant violation of international law and relevant international resolutions" and a direct infringement on the legal and historical status of "occupied" Jerusalem.

The ministers reaffirmed their stance that East Jerusalem has been occupied Palestinian territory since 1967, stating that any measures intended to alter its legal and historical status "are null and void and without legal effect." They also expressed full support for the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

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Dr Mohamed Hagi, Somaliland's first ambassador to Israel, defended Somaliland’s growing ties with Israel after the criticism from several Arab and Islamic countries, saying political pressure should not replace “constructive engagement” with the self-declared republic.

In a statement posted on social media, Hagi said Somaliland remains committed to its “sovereign decisions and peaceful cooperation,” adding that its relationship with Israel is based on “mutual interests” and continues to develop in a “stable and constructive direction.”

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Dr. Hagi announced last week that S omaliland's embassy would be located in Jerusalem with Israel reciprocating by establishing an embassy in Somaliland's capital, Hargeisa. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar called it "another significant step in strengthening relations between our countries," adding that it would make Somaliland's mission "the eighth embassy in Jerusalem."

Israel became the first country to formally recognize Somaliland as an independent state in December 2025. Somaliland declared independence from Somalia in 1991 and has since operated its own government, currency, and security forces, though it has long struggled to gain international recognition.