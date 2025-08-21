21 nations condemn Israel’s settlement project, urging immediate reversal

Recommended -

21 countries, including several of Israel’s closest allies, issued a joint statement Thursday condemning Israel’s approval of a major settlement project in the E1 area, east of Jerusalem.

The foreign ministers of Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom signed the statement, calling the move “unacceptable” and “a violation of international law.”

“We condemn this decision and call in the strongest possible terms for its immediate reversal,” the statement read. The ministers warned that construction in the sensitive E1 corridor would jeopardize prospects for a two-state solution by severing territorial continuity for a future Palestinian state and restricting Palestinian access to East Jerusalem.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has long defended the project, arguing that settlement expansion in E1 is essential to Israel’s security. Critics, however, say the plan would entrench occupation, inflame tensions, and further isolate Israel internationally.

The joint statement stressed that the decision “offers no benefit to the Israeli people” and instead risks “undermining security and fueling further violence and instability.” It urged Israel to abandon the project immediately, in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2334, which calls for an end to settlement construction in occupied territories.

The ministers also pressed Israel to lift restrictions on Palestinian Authority finances, warning that unilateral measures “undermine our collective desire for security and prosperity in the Middle East.”

Israel’s Higher Planning Committee approved the project earlier this week, reviving one of the most controversial settlement plans in decades. Successive Israeli governments have frozen or delayed construction in E1 amid international backlash, particularly from the United States and European Union.

Despite the sharp rebuke, Israeli officials have given no indication that the government plans to reconsider.