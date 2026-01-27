Abraham Accords: Israeli FM Sa’ar visits Kazakhstan in landmark visit

Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar has arrived in Kazakhstan on an official visit, leading a broad economic delegation that includes dozens of Israeli business figures and representatives of public institutions.

The trip comes as ties between Jerusalem and Astana deepen, following Kazakhstan’s announcement that it is joining the Abraham Accords, making it the first country in Central Asia to do so.

The delegation includes companies and organizations from a wide range of sectors, including water management and agriculture, cybersecurity, engineering, finance, healthcare and advanced technologies.

At Sa’ar’s initiative, the group is holding a series of meetings with Kazakh government officials, economic authorities and senior figures from local industry, aimed at turning diplomatic momentum into practical commercial cooperation.

During the visit, Sa’ar and his Kazakh counterpart, Yermek Kocherbayev, attended an economic forum in Astana that brought together Israeli delegates and leading Kazakh business and industrial figures.

Addressing the forum, Sa’ar pointed to the Abraham Accords as proof that cooperation between Israel and Muslim-majority countries can generate economic growth while also contributing to stability and prosperity. He described Kazakhstan as a country with a strong tradition of tolerance and significant long-term potential, saying it is well positioned to become a key partner within the framework of the accords.

As part of the visit, Sa’ar was also received by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the presidential palace. Their talks focused on Kazakhstan’s accession to the Abraham Accords, expanding bilateral relations, and a range of regional and international issues. Sa’ar emphasized the importance of the accompanying economic delegation as a driver of closer ties between the two countries.

The meetings concluded with an agreement to convene the Israel–Kazakhstan Joint Economic Commission at the ministerial level. Sa’ar also formally invited President Tokayev to visit Israel, signaling another step forward in strengthening relations between Jerusalem and Astana.