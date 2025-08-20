Israel reestablishes embassy in Zambia after 52 years

Recommended -

Israel officially reopened its embassy in Lusaka on Wednesday, marking the return of a diplomatic mission that had been closed for more than 50 years.

The ceremony was attended by Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and his Zambian counterpart, Mulambo Haimbe, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The reopening represents a significant step in strengthening ties between Israel and Zambia. During the ceremony, the two officials signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance bilateral friendship and cooperation.

While Zambia has maintained an embassy in Israel since 2015, the reopening of the Israeli mission in Lusaka carries strong symbolic weight.

Israel closed its embassy in Zambia in the 1970s amid a broader reduction of diplomatic presence in Africa. For Minister Sa’ar, the reopening is part of a broader strategic effort to expand and deepen Israel’s relations across the African continent.

“It is an honor and a pride to be here in Lusaka and to raise the Israeli flag again after 52 years,” Sa’ar said. “This is the beginning of a new chapter between our two nations. Our relations are based not only on common interests, but also on shared values. It is an alliance of believers, founded on traditions rooted in the Bible.”

Sa’ar emphasized that Israel views Zambia as a strategic partner in southern Africa, hinting that similar diplomatic initiatives could follow across the continent.