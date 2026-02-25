Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrapped up the first day of his official visit to Israel on Wednesday with a historic appearance at the Knesset, becoming the first Indian head of government to address the Israeli parliament.

Modi was welcomed with a standing ovation and concluded his speech with the words “Am Yisrael Chai,” underscoring what he described as a deep and enduring friendship between the two nations.

Opening his address with “Shalom” in Hebrew and “Namaste” in Hindi, Modi framed the relationship as one between “two ancient civilizations and resilient democracies.”

He noted that he was born the same year India officially recognized Israel and said it was an honor to speak on behalf of 1.5 billion Indians.

https://x.com/i/web/status/2026693513744666784 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Modi expressed India’s “deep compassion” following the October 7, 2023 Hamas attacks, calling them “terrorist, barbaric, and cruel,” and declared that “India stands firmly with Israel.” At the same time, he reiterated India’s support for a coordinated global fight against terrorism and for regional peace, including a just solution to the Palestinian issue.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed the moment as one of “genuine friendship,” highlighting the rapid expansion of cooperation in defense, technology, and innovation. Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana described the relationship as a “partnership of hope,” recalling India’s long history of offering refuge to Jewish communities.

The session was briefly disrupted by political tensions, as opposition lawmakers exited the chamber to protest the absence of the Supreme Court president from the ceremony, before returning to hear Modi’s address. Opposition leader Yair Lapid later thanked Modi, stressing that domestic disputes do not undermine ties with India.

Earlier in the day, Modi arrived at Ben Gurion Airport, where he was welcomed by Netanyahu and his wife Sara in a ceremonial reception featuring the national anthems of both countries. The day’s program also included participation in an innovation event in Jerusalem and an official dinner with Netanyahu.

Looking ahead to Thursday, Modi and Netanyahu are scheduled to visit Yad Vashem, followed by an extended bilateral meeting at the King David Hotel.

The leaders are expected to sign agreements in economic, security, and political fields and deliver joint statements to the media. Modi is also due to meet Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

According to India’s Ministry of External Affairs, the visit aims to review progress in the India–Israel Strategic Partnership and deepen cooperation in science and technology, innovation, defense, agriculture, and trade.