Ambassador Huckabee presents credentials to President Herzog

The new American ambassador, Mike Huckabee, presented his letters of credentials to President Isaac Herzog, at the presidential residence in Jerusalem on Monday morning.

"When a new ambassador arrives I say to him or her, 'Welcome to Israel,'" said Herzog. "To you, Mike, I say 'Welcome home.' Mike, dear brother of Israel, you have been to Israel so many times. Like Abraham our forefather you have heeded the command to walk the land from top to bottom, and you have introduced countless others to its physical and spiritual beauty. This time your homecoming is different. This time, you are coming as the official ambassador of our most important ally and friend, the United States of America."

"Mr president and distinguished guests," said Huckabee, "to all of you, what an honor and an incredible joy it is for me to stand here in this place and to receive the welcome of the president."

"If you know President Trump," Huckabee continued, "he did not say, 'Would you think about going, have you ever considered.' He simply called and said, 'Mike, you're going to be my ambassador to Israel.'"