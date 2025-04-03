Amid Netanyahu's visit, Hungary's Orban announces ICC withdrawal

Hungary on Thursday said it will quit the International Criminal Court, just as Prime Minister Viktor Orban hosted his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu.

The government announcement to start the year-long withdrawal process came as Orban welcomed Netanyahu in the capital Budapest on his first trip to Europe since 2023.

Orban received the Israeli premier with military honors, with both men walking the red carpet before pausing in front of their national flags.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar praised Hungary and Orban for taking a "clear and strong moral stance" by announcing its decision to withdraw from the ICC.

Orban invited Netanyahu last November, a day after the ICC issued an arrest warrant against the Israeli leader on charges related to the Gaza war. Israel regards the accusations it is engaged in "genocide" against the Palestinians as detached from reality and amounting to an antisemitic blood libel.