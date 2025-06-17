Arabic source to i24NEWS: "Israel's actions in Iran promote relations with Saudi Arabia"

Recommended -

An Arab source told i24NEWS on Tuesday that Israeli action in Iran is significantly advancing an agreement for the establishment of relations with Saudi Arabia, although this should take some time.

The Saudis, according to this source, express great satisfaction with developments on the Iranian front and are also seeking a solution on the Palestinian issue that would advance normalization.

Breakthrough Expected After Gaza Fighting Ends

According to a source, a diplomatic breakthrough is anticipated only once the conflict in the Gaza Strip comes to an end. Just before Israel’s recent operation in Iran, the Iranian leadership convened a meeting in Tehran with representatives from Palestinian, Lebanese, and Iraqi factions. While Hamas did not attend, delegates from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine and Islamic Jihad were present.The objective of this meeting was to ensure the mobilization of all factions and proxy militias in case of an Israeli attack, but it broke down due to the absence of Hamas and the state of emergency declared in Tehran.

Israel Blocks Arab Diplomatic Visit

Last month, Israel barred several Arab foreign ministers from entering Ramallah ahead of a planned conference in support of the Palestinian Authority. Among those denied entry were Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan and Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed al-Thani, who had intended to meet with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. As a result of the ban, the conference—meant to be a significant demonstration of regional backing—was canceled.

Saudi Arabia Sends Direct Message to Iran

Late last month, Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman delivered a clear message to senior Iranian officials, urging them to take seriously U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal for renewed nuclear negotiations. He emphasized that engaging with the proposal could help Iran avoid a potential Israeli military strike.

A Shifting Regional Landscape

These events highlight the ongoing geopolitical realignment in the Middle East. The perceived weakening of Iran is creating conditions that could pave the way for Israeli-Saudi normalization. Riyadh appears to view Israeli military pressure on Iran as a strategic opportunity to undermine its main regional rival—while simultaneously holding firm on its demands regarding the Palestinian issue.

Saudi diplomacy is advancing on multiple fronts: welcoming Iran’s setbacks, while insisting that any normalization with Israel must be preceded by tangible progress on the Palestinian front. This reflects Riyadh's pragmatic strategy to secure maximum leverage amid a rapidly evolving regional order.