Belgium to recognize Palestine at UN General Assembly

Belgium's Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot announced in a post on X Sunday night that the country will recognize a Palestinian state at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, set to begin late September.

The minister also said Belgium will "impose sanctions on Israel," including boycotting Israeli trade and business partnerships. He said the formal recognition by royal decree will materialize "when the last hostage has been released and Hamas no longer assumes any responsibility for the administration of Palestine."

"Palestine will be recognized by Belgium at the UN session! And firm sanctions are being imposed against the Israeli government. Any anti-Semitism or glorification of terrorism by Hamas supporters will also be more strongly denounced," Prevot wrote.

"In view of the humanitarian tragedy unfolding in Palestine, particularly in Gaza, and in the face of the violence perpetrated by Israel in violation of international law, given its international obligations, including the duty to prevent any risk of genocide, Belgium had to take strong decisions to increase pressure on the Israeli government and Hamas terrorists," he stated.

"This is not about punishing the Israeli people," the minister added, "but about ensuring that its government respects international and humanitarian law and taking action to try to change the situation on the ground."

He also wrote that Belgium had imposed twelve sanctions on Israel, including an import ban on "settlement products," review of policies with Israeli companies, restrictions on consular assistance to Belgians living in West Bank settlements, overflight and transit bans, non-entry status to individual Israeli ministers, settlers, and Hamas leaders, and more.

Prevot also mentioned it will support the suspension of the EU Association Agreement, research programs, and technical cooperation, noting "an equally firm commitment to calling for European measures" to target Hamas and mobilizing security services to combat antisemitism.