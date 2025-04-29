Ben Gvir conducted visit to clean up image in US, source tells i24NEWS

A source close to National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir told i24NEWS on Tuesday that his trip to the US was "an attempt to normalize his image" and "normalize his presence in the country."

While Ben Gvir is known to be a right-wing firebrand, long receiving criticism both in Israel and in the US for his ideology, the source indicated that he sought to tone down.

"You know, this is his first time here, certainly as a minister, and you have to learn how to talk around here," the source said.

"I don't know if you've ever heard people like [Florida Governor Ron] DeSantis speak or [President Donald] Trump – Ben Gvir is like that," the source continued. "He's not talking to you about like, you know, complex philosophy. He's telling you very clear things, like, murderous terrorists should not have a leisure hotel in their prisons.

"I remember everybody could agree that Jews should have equal rights on the Temple Mount. Everybody could agree to that Israeli people who have rights to guns should be able to receive them quickly. Everybody's gonna agree to that. That Hamas is a danger to Israel and to America. They should not rule in Gaza. Everybody can agree to that. So he says a lot of things like that that are just… you're kind of shocked that it's not so shocking. These are plain things."

Ben Gvir approached the trip less as a representative of himself or his party, Otzma Yehudit, and more as a representative of the Israeli government, and listened more than he talked when meeting with security, law enforcement, and first responder professionals.