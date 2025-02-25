Bezalel Smotrich to meet US Treasurer Scott Bessent in Washington

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich is expected to fly to Washington next week for a meeting with his American counterpart Scott Bessent, i24NEWS learned on Monday.

The two spoke earlier this month when Bessent took office. The visit comes after former US president Joe Biden's administration denounced Smotrich and even considered imposing sanctions on him, as well as the former national security minister Itamar Ben Gvir, over far-right stances.

Senior officials describe the relationship with the new US government as unprecedented in support and alignment, where every decision is considered and coordinated between the two governments. Last week US Pesident Donald Trump indicated that the next step would depend on Israel, consulting with him. In comparison, Israel found itself under the threat of an arms embargo by the Biden administration that came to a public confrontation over the issue of IDF entry to Rafah, with bunker-buster bombs being barred from Israel for the invasion. Israel even hid plans to eliminate Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and the beeper operation, which maimed thousands of terrorist operatives in Lebanon.

Smotrich's spokesperson said that final details have yet to be agreed upon.