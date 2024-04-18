Biden makes new push for historic Israeli-Saudi normalization deal - report

The Biden administration is intensifying efforts to broker a groundbreaking deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia, aiming to solidify a historic normalization of relations, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal on Thursday.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the White House is actively engaging Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, urging him to commit to a renewed push for Palestinian statehood. In exchange, Riyadh would extend diplomatic recognition to Israel.

The proposed deal offers a compelling array of incentives to both parties.

For Israel, the prospect of normalization with Saudi Arabia, a prominent Arab neighbor, represents a long-sought-after achievement. The Biden administration hopes that this offer will not only bolster regional stability but also serve as a strategic counterbalance to Iran's growing influence.

U.S. officials maintain that recent collaborative efforts to counter Iranian threats, particularly the successful interception of Iranian missiles and drones, underscore the potential benefits of closer ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

This strategic alliance, they argue, could enhance Israel's security while fostering broader regional cooperation.

However, securing Netanyahu's commitment to engage in talks on Palestinian statehood remains a formidable challenge. Amid domestic opposition and heightened security concerns following recent attacks, Netanyahu faces considerable pressure to prioritize Israel's security interests.

In contrast, Saudi Arabia has long advocated for the establishment of a Palestinian state as part of its vision for regional peace. While Riyadh has signaled a willingness to accept verbal assurances from Israel on this matter, the path to normalization hinges on tangible progress towards Palestinian statehood.

The Biden administration's diplomatic overtures also seek to address broader security and strategic interests. Discussions with Saudi Arabia encompass a range of issues, including defense cooperation, nuclear power acquisition, and regional stability.

Despite these efforts, key obstacles remain. The war in Gaza has complicated negotiations, with ongoing hostilities threatening to derail diplomatic progress.

Nevertheless, proponents of the Saudi-Israeli normalization deal remain optimistic. War Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz, a prominent advocate within the Israeli government, sees the potential for a strategic alliance against common threats, particularly Iran.

Gantz has emphasized the importance of reconciliation and peace efforts in Gaza, viewing a Saudi-Israeli pact as a crucial step forward.