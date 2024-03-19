Biden tells Netanyahu he has no intent to oust him in phone call - report

During their phone call on Monday, U.S. President Joe Biden assured Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he is not seeking to undermine him, according to a report by Axios.

Citing sources familiar with the conversation, the report indicates that Netanyahu raised concerns about criticism from U.S. politicians, particularly Senator Chuck Schumer, who recently called for new elections in Israel, suggesting that Netanyahu had "lost his way" and hindered regional peace efforts.

Netanyahu reportedly expressed his frustration over Schumer's remarks and Biden's support for them, labeling such comments as interference in Israel's internal affairs.

In response, Biden allegedly clarified his stance, affirming that he has no intention of meddling in Israeli domestic politics or undermining Netanyahu's leadership.

The conversation, as reported, appears to have eased tensions between the two leaders amid growing disagreements.

The exchange comes amidst Netanyahu's pushback against the Biden administration's reluctance to support a major military operation in Rafah, emphasizing Israel's determination to combat Hamas.

"I emphasized to the president in our conversation, in the clearest way, that we are determined to complete the destruction of these [Hamas] battalions in Rafah. There is no way to do it other than through a ground operation," Netanyahu conveyed to the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.

The discussion followed their recent phone call, the first in over a month, during which Netanyahu outlined Israel's intentions regarding Rafah.

Subsequently, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan announced that Netanyahu agreed to dispatch a team of military and intelligence experts to Washington for deliberations on an alternative plan for Rafah.