Blinken: Israel may not agree to Saudi deal due to Palestinian state

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken admitted to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that Israel may not currently possess the willingness or capacity to pursue a normalization deal with Saudi Arabia due to the complex issue of Palestinian statehood.

Blinken's remarks came in the wake of U.S. National Security Advisor Jack Sullivan's recent diplomatic efforts in Israel and Saudi Arabia aimed at advancing a triad deal involving a security pact between Riyadh and Washington, normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia, and a pathway to Palestinian statehood.

"The Saudis have been very clear that [normalization] would require calm in Gaza, and it would require a credible pathway to a Palestinian state," Blinken stated.

He suggested that Israel might not be prepared to meet these conditions at present.

The looming November presidential elections and potential changes in the Senate composition have added urgency to the timeline for completing the deal.

Blinken noted that the Senate would need to approve the agreement with a two-thirds majority, given its inclusion of a security pact, raising questions about whether there would be sufficient support in the next Senate.

While progress on the security pact between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia appears promising, attention has now shifted to the possibility of a normalization deal.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has long advocated for such an agreement, but his government's opposition to Palestinian statehood presents a significant obstacle.

Blinken highlighted the complications arising from Israel's stance on statehood, stating, "Even if we were to conclude those agreements, and I believe we actually can conclude them relatively quickly given all the work that’s been done, they could not go forward, the overall package could not go forward, absent other things that have to happen for normalization to proceed."

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Jack Lew echoed Blinken's sentiments, emphasizing the need for calm in Gaza and discussions on the future of Palestinian governance to advance normalization efforts.