U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Israel on Wednesday, meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Tel Aviv to discuss the ongoing war with Hamas.

During the meeting, Blinken emphasized the urgent need for a ceasefire and a prisoner swap deal between Israel and the Hamas terror group.

"We're determined to get a ceasefire that brings the hostages home, and to get it now," Blinken asserted. "And the only reason that that wouldn't be achieved is because of Hamas."

Blinken stressed that there should be "no delays, no excuses" for refusing the proposed deal, emphasizing that the time for action is now. He underscored the importance of prioritizing the immediate return of the hostages, calling for unanimous support from the international community in this endeavor.

"We yearn for the immediate return of the hostages; this is and should be the top priority of the international community," Blinken declared.

While acknowledging Israel's efforts to defend its citizens and promote regional stability, Blinken also highlighted the need to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. He emphasized the importance of providing assistance to the people of Gaza who are suffering due to the conflict.

"At the same time, even as we're working with relentless determination to get the ceasefire that brings the hostages home, we also have to be focused on people in Gaza who are suffering in this crossfire of Hamas’s making, and so focused on getting them the assistance they need,” Blinken stated.

Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP

During the meeting, Blinken also condemned efforts to use international legal forums, such as the International Criminal Court (ICC), against Israel. He characterized such efforts as a threat to democracies and peace-loving nations, urging allies and friends to reject any attempts to undermine Israel's fight against terrorism.

"Israel has a very strong legal system, very strong adjudication and law enforcement system, and it has pursued legal steps from the highest authorities in this land to any other citizen," Blinken asserted.

"Therefore, trying to use the International Criminal Court against Israel, which is fighting terror, is a clear and present danger to democracies and to free peace-loving nations who pursue the norms of international law."

Haim Tzach/GPO

Following his meeting with Herzog, Blinken traveled to Jerusalem where he began his one-on-one meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Their personal meeting will be followed by a larger meeting that will include their staff.