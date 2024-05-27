Borrell accuses Netanyahu of false claims of antisemitism against ICC

The European Union (EU) on Monday seeks to agree in principle to press ahead with an EU border mission at Rafah in southern Gaza, said the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. "Today we can have a political decision and then it needs to be implemented technically," he told reporters.

The bloc is considering reviving its European Union Border Assistance Mission (EUBAM) Rafah, which has not been operational since 2007, when Hamas seized full control of the Strip.

In light of the reports of mass casualties as a result of Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) overnight strike in Rafah, Borrell accused Israel of pushing ahead with military action in southern Gaza despite the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling.

Borrell also took a swipe at Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over his labelling of the International Criminal Court (ICC) chief prosecutor Karim Khan decision to seek arrest warrants against some Israeli politicians as evidence of "new antisemitism".

Borrell called the comment a form of intimidation, saying accusations of antisemitism were made every time that anyone "does something that Netanyahu doesn't like."

"Their position about antisemitism against the prosecutor of the ICC is completely not acceptable," he added.