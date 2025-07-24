Brazil to join South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ

Recommended -

Brazil is preparing to formally join South Africa's case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which accuses Israel of committing acts of genocide in Gaza.

The Brazilian Foreign Ministry confirmed on Wednesday that it is finalizing the necessary documentation to support South Africa’s legal proceedings at the United Nations’ top court.

South Africa initially filed the case in 2023, alleging that Israel's military campaign in Gaza launched in response to attacks by Hamas has resulted in widespread harm to civilians and critical infrastructure, including hospitals, schools, and shelters.

The complaint argues that Israel’s actions violate the 1948 Genocide Convention, to which both South Africa and Israel are signatories.

By joining the case, Brazil is positioning itself alongside other nations calling for increased scrutiny of Israel’s conduct in the ongoing conflict.

The ICJ, which handles disputes between states, has yet to issue a final ruling on the matter, though it has already ordered Israel to take provisional steps to prevent potential violations of the Genocide Convention.