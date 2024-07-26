Britain drops its challenge to ICC arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant

Britain's new Labour government said on Friday it will not proceed with efforts to question whether the international criminal court (ICC) has jurisdiction to issue arrest warrants for Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.

In May, the ICC chief prosecutor said he had requested arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant and three Hamas leaders over alleged war crimes.

Britain, an ICC member state, had filed a request with the court to provide written observations on whether “the court can exercise jurisdiction over Israeli nationals, in circumstances where Palestine cannot exercise criminal jurisdiction over Israeli nationals under the Oslo accords.”

The spokesperson of Prime Minister Keir Starmer — who had in the interim come into office after ousting Tory Rish Sunak in a general election on July 4 — said the previous government had not submitted its proposal.

“On the ICC submission ... I can confirm the government will not be pursuing (the proposal) in line with our longstanding position that this is a matter for the court to decide on,” the spokesperson told reporters.

Israel regards the charges against its leadership as continuous with the known pattern of inversion of reality and travesty of justice typical of the institution's dealings with the world's only Jewish state.