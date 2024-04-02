Britain summons Israeli ambassador over Gaza aid worker deaths

Today, Britain's foreign office has summoned Israeli Ambassador Tzipi Hotovely over the deaths of seven aid workers in Gaza, following a report that the Israeli military fired three missiles at a convoy of aid workers.

UK Minister for Development and Africa Andrew Mitchell expressed deep concern and called for "an effective deconfliction mechanism" and increased aid into the Strip.

"I set out the Government’s unequivocal condemnation of the appalling killing of seven World Central Kitchen aid workers, including three British Nationals. I requested a quick and transparent investigation, shared with the international community, and full accountability," said Mitchell in a statement.

Israel's Foreign Ministry informed The Times of Israel that Ambassador Hotovely reiterated the same comments expressed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the strike, promising to investigate the incident and calling it unintentional and a tragedy.

Separately, UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron took to social media to express his dismay, stating that the deaths were "completely unacceptable." He emphasized the urgency of Israel explaining the circumstances and making significant changes to ensure the safety of aid workers on the ground.

Meanwhile, at a joint press conference with French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné in Paris, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken addressed the "record number of humanitarian workers" killed in the conflict, specifically referring to the deadly Israeli strike on the World Central Kitchen convoy.

"They have to be protected," Blinken stressed, urging Israel to conduct "a swift, a thorough, an impartial investigation" to understand what happened. He emphasized the need for Israel to do more to protect innocent civilian lives, whether Palestinian or foreign aid workers.

Blinken and Séjourné both emphasized the urgent need for a ceasefire, the release of hostages, and the delivery of massive humanitarian aid. Blinken praised Israel for steps taken on humanitarian aid but emphasized that more needs to be done.

In response to questions about alleged Israeli strikes on Iranian officers in Syria, Blinken said the U.S. is working to prevent escalation and ascertain the facts. He defended continued weapons supplies to Israel, stating they are for defense, deterrence, and replenishment against threats beyond Hamas, including Hezbollah and Iran.