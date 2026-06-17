British embassy in Israel marks King Charles’ birthday with reception

The British Embassy in Israel held a reception on Tuesday to celebrate His Majesty King Charles III's birthday, hosting nearly 500 guests at the Ambassador's residence in Ramat Gan. Attendees included Knesset members, government officials, and families of British nationals killed or held hostage during the October 7 attacks.

The reception began with a speech by the British Ambassador to Israel, Simon Walters, followed by remarks from Israel’s Minister of Economy and Industry, Nir Barkat, who raised a toast to the King.

This was the embassy's first major celebration since 2023, following the October 7 attacks and the war that followed. The event featured British culture, music and food, including a UK military bagpiper, a local British cover band, British food stands and a whisky bar. The band performed the British national anthem, "God Save the King," as well as Israel's national anthem, "Hatikvah."

The event also marked the launch of 15th anniversary celebrations for the UK-Israel Tech Hub, a UK government-backed initiative operating from the Embassy since 2011. According to the Embassy, the Hub connects Israeli innovation with UK partners and has built hundreds of high-value partnerships over the past 15 years, supporting innovation and long-term bilateral collaboration.

In a statement, Ambassador Walters said, "This evening's reception is an opportunity to reaffirm the strong and enduring partnership between Israel and the United Kingdom and look forward towards the future with a spirit of hope. This hope is strengthened by the fact that, even in these challenging times, there has been much to mark and celebrate regarding the British-Israeli partnership."

Bilateral trade between Israel and Britain increased over 3.7% the past year, with UK-Israel annual trade now standing at £6.2 billion, making the UK one of Israel's largest trading partners.