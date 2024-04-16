British Foreign Secretary David Cameron to visit Israel on Wednesday

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron is scheduled to arrive in Israel overnight for a one-day visit.

During his visit, Cameron is slated to hold meetings with key Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Foreign Minister Israel Katz, and potentially war cabinet minister Benny Gantz, though the latter engagement is yet to be confirmed.

A British official, speaking to The Times of Israel, revealed that one of Cameron's primary objectives will be to emphasize the importance of implementing Israeli commitments regarding expanded humanitarian aid routes to Gaza.

Specifically, he will advocate for the opening of the Ashdod Port and a new crossing from northern Gaza, while also stressing the need to enhance coordination with humanitarian groups operating in the region.

In addition to addressing humanitarian concerns, Cameron is expected to discuss the recent Iranian missile and drone attack, tensions in Lebanon, and ongoing efforts to secure the release of hostages held in Gaza.

Kobi Gideon (GPO)

Following his meetings in Israel, Cameron will proceed to Ramallah to meet with senior Palestinian Authority officials.

The British Foreign Secretary's visit comes amid heightened international concern over the situation in Gaza, with a particular focus on de-escalating tensions and advancing efforts towards a peaceful resolution.

After concluding his visit to Israel and the Palestinian territories, Cameron will travel to Capri, Italy, to attend the G7 foreign ministers' meeting. The meeting is expected to center on the conflict in Gaza and the pursuit of a meaningful and effective political approach towards achieving a "two peoples, two States" solution.

Shlomi Amsalem Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Cameron's visit to Israel coincides with similar diplomatic efforts, such as the upcoming trip of German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who aims to express Germany's solidarity with Israel while urging all parties to prevent further escalation of the conflict in the region.