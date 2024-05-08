In a high-level meeting on Wednesday during his visit to Israel, CIA Chief William Burns conveyed to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other top officials that he still perceives a potential for a diplomatic breakthrough with Hamas, according to report by Channel 12.

According to the television network, Burns emphasized to his Israeli counterparts that a potential end to the war in Gaza should not mark the end of diplomatic efforts but rather a transition point toward potential normalization, even suggesting the prospect of improved relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

However, Israeli leaders, including Netanyahu, Defense Minister Gallant, Mossad chief David Barnea, and Shin Bet head Ronen Bar, pushed back against Burns's assessment.

They expressed staunch opposition to Hamas's latest proposal, received on Monday night, asserting that it "crosses all red lines" and is categorically unacceptable.

AP Photo/Adel Hana, File

Moreover, Israeli officials conveyed their concerns to Burns regarding the impact of the United States' decision to withhold certain weaponry from Israel.

They highlighted that Hamas's Gaza chief, Yahya Sinwar, perceives this move as advantageous to Hamas and detrimental to Israel's position, further complicating the prospects for reaching a deal.

IDF Spokesperson

The Israeli leadership underscored the significant gaps between their position and Hamas's demands regarding a potential hostage exchange, indicating that these differences are substantial and challenging to bridge.

Consequently, they emphasized the necessity of maintaining focus on the ongoing IDF operation in Rafah.