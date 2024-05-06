CIA chief to visit Israel amidst initiation of Rafah operation- source to i24NEWS

CIA Chief William Burns is set to arrive in Israel today to address the unfolding situation, particularly focusing on preparations for an operation in the Rafah area and the breakdown of talks with Hamas.

According to a senior Israeli official speaking to i24NEWS, there is a pervasive sense of pessimism regarding the prospects of reaching a deal with Hamas through negotiations.

Consequently, there is a growing inclination to proceed with the planned operation in Rafah. Despite this, efforts to salvage the negotiations persist, indicating a desire to explore all possible avenues for resolution.

The decision to evacuate the civilian population from Rafah has been communicated to the United States overnight. However, questions remain about the potential opposition to this decision, particularly in light of Prime Minister Netanyahu's recent statement reaffirming Israel's unwavering commitment to defending itself against external threats.

Burns' visit is expected to involve high-level discussions with Israeli officials to assess the evolving dynamics and explore potential avenues for de-escalation.