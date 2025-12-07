Costa Rica to open diplomatic-status office for trade innovation and investment in Jerusalem

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar met Saturday night with Costa Rican Foreign Trade Minister Manuel Tovar upon his arrival in Israel.

During their meeting, the two discussed strengthening bilateral relations between the countries.

The ministers agreed to open an office for innovation in trade and investment with diplomatic status in Jerusalem in the first quarter of 2026.

This week, Israel and Costa Rica, in the presence of Economy and Industry Minister Nir Barkat and Costa Rican Foreign Trade Minister Manuel Tovar, are expected to sign a free trade agreement between the countries.

During the meeting, Foreign Minister Saar congratulated Minister Tovar on the decision, which was preceded by intensive work between the countries.

Minister Saar said that the office in Jerusalem will not only be a symbol but also a particularly essential tool that will strengthen ties between the countries in the fields of innovation and technology.

Minister Saar also thanked Costa Rica for its decision to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism.

He thanked Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves Robles for his leadership and deep friendship with the State of Israel and the Jewish people.