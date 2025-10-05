Court records show Greta Thunberg made no complaints in Israeli detention

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, arrested after participating in the “Sumud” flotilla to Gaza, did not report any personal mistreatment during her detention, according to official records from the Population and Migration Tribunal.

The protocol from the hearing shows that Thunberg requested to return to Sweden and asked to provide medications to other detainees, but made no complaints about her treatment in custody.

Yet reports from international media and activists have painted a starkly different picture. The Guardian cited Swedish sources who claimed that Thunberg was held in a cell infested with bedbugs, with limited food and water, leaving her dehydrated, weak, and with a rash.

Turkish activist Ersin Çelik, who also took part in the flotilla, told Anadolu News that Thunberg was dragged, beaten, and forced to hold Israeli flags, describing the actions as a warning to public figures and likening it to Nazi-era treatment.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry strongly denied these allegations, calling them “brazen lies” and asserting that all detainees’ legal rights were fully upheld. Officials also noted that Thunberg and other detainees refused expedited deportation, opting to remain in custody longer.

The controversy has intensified following remarks by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who praised the harsh treatment of flotilla participants. Critics said his comments were an “endorsement of inhumane treatment, abuse, and intimidation” of activists.