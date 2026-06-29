Deal with Israel "will not be adopted," says pro-Hezbollah Lebanese official

The Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament, Nabih Berri, an ally of Hezbollah and leader of the Amal movement, stated that the framework agreement reached between Lebanon and Israel under American mediation “will not be adopted,” considering that it does not protect his country’s interests.

In a statement released by his party, Nabih Berri declared, "This agreement will not be adopted, and it will not be implemented in its current form." He denounced the deal calling it an, "agreement of 'dictates,' not an agreement that safeguards Lebanon's rights."

Signed on Friday in Washington under the auspices of the United States, the agreement aims to pave the way for a "lasting peace" between Israel and Lebanon. It notably provides for a process of disarmament of Hezbollah, as well as a strengthening of the role of the Lebanese state in the south of the country.

The statements by Nabih Berri come as several Lebanese officials have expressed differing positions on the text. President Joseph Aoun recently assured U.S. President Donald Trump that the Lebanese state would assume its responsibilities in implementing the agreement. He did this while also asking Washington to put pressure on Israel to withdraw from the areas it still controls in southern Lebanon.

The public rejection by Nabih Berri, a central figure in Lebanese political life, highlights the deep internal divisions surrounding this agreement. His opposition could complicate the deal's implementation and undermine the diplomatic efforts undertaken to establish a lasting de-escalation between Israel and Lebanon.