Defense Ministry bolsters response to UAVs with interception tests

The Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday that it had concluded a series of operational tests to prove the capability of intercepting unmanned aircraft.

A day of tests was held on Tuesday at a field in the south of the country, with the participation of nine Israeli industries.

The industries deployed missile system prototypes, developed under the leadership of the Defense Ministry's Administration for the Development of Weapons and Technological Infrastructure, showing the capability to intercept missiles of different ranges, speeds, and flight altitudes.

Several technologies will be selected to enter an accelerated development and production process, with the aim of deploying new operational capabilities at close range.

"The UAV threat is an evolving and multi-arena threat that has expanded to all our combat sectors, led by Iran and its proxies," Defense Minister Israel Katz said. "This threat has already extracted a heavy human toll from us, which is why we have mobilized all tools to develop an effective response."

"Everyone has joined the mission with the understanding that defending Israel's skies is a top priority," he added. "Against our enemies, we are committed to continue advancing and introducing new capabilities to the battlefield in the near term. We will act to ensure maximum protection for our citizens and forces on the ground against UAVs from Iran, Yemen, Lebanon, and any arena where we may be required to respond."

Elbit Systems, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, Airobotics, Tamar Group, Xtend – in cooperation with Axioma and Elbit Systems, General Robotics, SMARTSHOOTER, Robotican, and Elbit subsidiary Elisra all showcased their systems.

Many used innovative technologies, including systems that launched their own specialized drones to intercept enemy UAVs.