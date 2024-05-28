EU foreign ministers discuss sanctions against Israel

The European Union (EU) foreign ministers have for the first time engaged in a “significant” discussion on sanctions against Israel over its incompliance with international humanitarian law, Irish Foreign Minister Micheál Martin said Monday.

“There was a very clear consensus about the need to uphold the international humanitarian legal institutions,” he told reporters following the Foreign Affairs Council that, among other issues, addressed Israel's strike in Rafah that reportedly killed at least 45 people.

AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Friday ruled that Israel must immediately stop its offensive in Gaza's southmost city and open the Rafah border crossing to allow humanitarian aid to enter the Strip.

“For the first time at an EU meeting, in a real way, I’ve seen significant discussion on sanctions and ‘what if’,” stated Martin. “There was a strong discussion on the provisional orders of the ICJ with very clear views that Israel should adhere to those provisional orders to open the border crossing with Rafah and cease its military operations in Rafah.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1795190911246180405 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“One of the conclusions was to convene a meeting of the EU-Israeli Association Council to raise our grave concerns and to seek from Israel a response in terms of complying with the orders of the Court,” added Martin.

IDF

“Accountability is very important. It’s important to all those who were murdered by Hamas, that there would be accountability for what Hamas did, for the thousands of Palestinians who’ve been brutally killed throughout this war,” noted Ireland's top diplomat.