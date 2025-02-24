European Parliament member barred from entering Israel
Interior Minister Moshe Arbel received a recommendation from Diaspora Minister Amichai Chikli not to allow Rima Hassan to enter, citing her activities promoting sanctions on Israel
Interior Minister Moshe Arbel prohibited the entry of European Parliament member Rima Hassan on Monday, after she landed in Israel as part of a European Union delegation.
Hassan, a French citizen of Palestinian descent, has extensively promoted boycotts against Israel, with Israeli law allowing such individuals to be prevented from entering the country.
Hassan has publicly called for a boycott of commercial companies operating in Israel, participated in initiatives to boycott Israel, and published content encouraging the imposition of sanctions against the country.
These include:
• On May 31, 2024, calling to boycott the French channel TF1 due to an interview conducted with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
• On February 18, 2025, expressing support for a boycott of the Starbucks coffee chain for its alleged "complicit in the murder of the people in Gaza."
• On September 12, 2024, calling to boycott the Carrefour food chain due to its operations in Israel.
• On July 23, 2024, equating Israel with the apartheid regime in South Africa, calling for a total boycott against it.
"The State of Israel is not obligated to allow the entry of any official from a foreign country, including members of parliament, if he is working for its boycott and undermining its legitimacy," Chikli said. "Rima Hassan, a member of the European Union Parliament, leads malicious campaigns against Israel, calls for boycotts, and encourages economic sanctions against her. Israel will not provide a stage or legitimacy for those acting against it, and we will use all the tools at our disposal to prevent the exploitation of our democracy for anti-Israeli purposes. The sovereignty of Israel is not ownerless, and we will defend it resolutely."