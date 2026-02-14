Exclusive: FM Gideon Sa'ar to represent Israel at 1st Board of Peace meeting in Washington on Thursday

The arrangement was agreed upon following a request from Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who will not be in attendance

Guy Azriel
Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar will represent the country at the inaugural meeting of the Gaza Board of Peace in Washington on Thursday, i24NEWS learned on Saturday. 

The arrangement was agreed upon following a request from Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who will not be able to attend. 

Netanyahu pushed his Washington visit forward by a week, meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump this week to discuss the Iran situation. 

A U.N. Security Council resolution, adopted in mid-November, authorized the Board of Peace and countries working with it to establish an international stabilization force in Gaza and build on the ceasefire agreed in October under a Trump plan.

Under Trump's Gaza plan, the board was meant to supervise Gaza's temporary governance. Trump thereafter said the board, with him as chair, would be expanded to tackle global conflicts.

