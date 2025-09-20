Exclusive: Israeli ministers to discuss 'significant progress' in talks with Syria over security deal

Recommended -

An "Inner Cabinet" within the Israeli government, presided over by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, will meet on Sunday evening to discuss the talks concerning a possible security agreement between Israel and Syria, i24NEWS understands from sources with knowledge of the matter.

While one Israeli source says that there is significant progress in the talks, another source sounds a more cautious note, saying it is not certain that this development would allow for a signing of the security agreement at the upcoming UN General Assembly.